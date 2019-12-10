Moon Stresses No Intervention in Court Rulings on Wartime Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed during this week's summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Seoul cannot intervene in court rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor.A top office official told reporters on Wednesday that Moon clearly and strongly explained his government's stance that it cannot meddle in Supreme Court rulings on the matter.Moon, however, called for a swift resolution of the issue and asked Japan to help make concerted efforts to seek the best solution to the matter.During the Tuesday summit in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Moon and Abe also discussed the issue of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant amid growing concerns over reports that Tokyo plans to dump the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.Moon said that it appears Japan is not providing sufficient information on the issue and that there is a lack of transparency. Abe expressed a willingness to share information on the wastewater issue.