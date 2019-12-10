N. Korean State Media Promotes 'Peaceful Space Development'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state-run media has carried an article about global trends in space development amid concerns that the communist regime may test-launch a long-range missile as a "Christmas gift" for the United States.The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, on Wednesday introduced details of satellite launches by China, India and Egypt, saying that space development for peaceful purposes and common prosperity is continuing around the globe.The report said that space development has become a domain for international competition that involves not only a few advanced countries, but also many others.It added that many countries are actively investing in their space programs and could benefit greatly by developing such programs and related technology.The report appears to send out a message that North Korea needs to advance its own space program through satellite launches.