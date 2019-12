Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Korean travelers using accommodation facilities in Japan fell 66 percent in October amid bilateral disputes over trade and historical issues.Citing data from the Japan Tourism Agency, Japan's Kyodo News said on Wednesday that 303-thousand South Koreans stayed in hotels or traditional ryokan inns in Japan in October, down 66-point-one percent from the same month last year.The on-year decline widened from the 62-point-four percent plunge marked in September and the 49-point-two percent drop in August.In October, 45 out of Japan's 47 prefectures saw the figure decrease, with comparable figures for Saga and Tottori prefectures plunging by over 90 percent.