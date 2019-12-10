Prosecution Voices Opposition to Reform Bill on Independent Investigative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has voiced opposition to a controversial reform bill that would set up an independent agency to probe corruption by high-level public officials.In a message to reporters on Wednesday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said that the fast-tracked reform bill contains a clause that requires prosecutors and police to inform the proposed agency when they launch investigations into high-ranking public officials.Calling the clause "poisonous," the prosecution said that the proposed agency is a singular anti-corruption body, not a supervisory organization that controls and oversees probes by the prosecution and police.The prosecution claimed that there is no reason for the proposed agency to be notified when either police or prosecutors launch an investigation.It's the first time the prosecution has publicly criticized the bill. It suggested prior that it respects the National Assembly's decision regarding the legislation.