Fmr. Minister Appears for Detention Warrant Hearing over Alleged Probe Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk appeared for a court hearing on the prosecution's request for his pretrial detention warrant over alleged top office intervention in an investigation of a former Busan vice mayor.Arriving at the Seoul Eastern District Court just past 10 a.m. on Thursday, Cho said he cannot agree with the reasoning behind the warrant request.Earlier in the week, prosecutors filed for Cho's detention on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of duty.In 2017, a special investigative team under the office of Cho -- then the senior presidential civil affairs secretary -- launched an inspection into bribery allegations surrounding Yoo Jae-soo from the time he worked for the Financial Services Commission(FSC).The probe, however, was abruptly suspended and Yoo went on to become Busan's vice mayor for economic affairs from last July until recently.Prosecutors suspect there were improprieties behind the decision to wrap up the probe after accepting Yoo's resignation from the FSC.A court decision on Cho's detention warrant is expected late Thursday or early Friday.