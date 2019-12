Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on Thursday that he is willing to run for a parliamentary seat in next year's general elections if the ruling Democratic Party makes the suggestion.The prime minister made the remarks during a local media interview when asked about his role in the elections set for April.Lee said that he has no intention of taking an easy path and will not avoid competition even in constituencies less supportive of the ruling party.Lee, a former four-term lawmaker, plans to return to politics as President Moon Jae-in named former parliamentary speaker Chung Sye-kyun as Lee's successor last week.Lee's remarks raise speculation that he may run in Seoul's Jongro, currently Chung's constituency, possibly against main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn in the April 15 parliamentary elections.