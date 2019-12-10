Emergency Fine Dust Measures Enforced in Daegu, Sejong, Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures are being enforced in central and southern areas on Thursday as air pollution reached alarmingly high levels.The Environment Ministry said it issued fine dust advisories for Daegu, South and North Chungcheong Province and Sejong city effective from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Relevant local authorities will enforce a series of fine dust reduction measures.Such measures were enforced in both Chungcheong provinces and Sejong on Wednesday as well.Under the measures, grade five emissions vehicles, the most polluting vehicles according to the government's five-tier system, will be banned from operation in the areas excluding North Chungcheong.Public sector vehicles and those operated by public sector workers will also be subject to an alternating driving ban.Private and public facilities that emit air pollutants have to adjust operations, while construction sites are also required to reduce or adjust their operations and take steps to curb dust emissions.