Ex-Justice Minister Attends Arrest Warrant Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A court hearing is underway to review the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over his alleged role in inappropriately ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: Prosecutors are seeking a pretrial detention warrant for Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over his role in allegedly cutting short a top office inspection into Yoo Jae-soo, a former Busan vice mayor.Cho appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Court at around 10 a.m. Thursday for a court hearing on the warrant.Upon arrival, Cho expressed his discontent over months of intensive probing by the prosecution, saying that he and his family have endured a persistent, all-out investigation by prosecutors.Cho said that he cannot agree with the content of the writ filed by prosecutors and plans to clearly explain his position in detail at the hearing.Earlier this week, prosecutors filed for Cho's detention on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of duty.In 2017, a special investigative team under the office of Cho -- then the senior presidential civil affairs secretary -- launched an inspection into bribery allegations surrounding Yoo from the time he worked for the Financial Services Commission(FSC).The probe, however, was abruptly suspended and Yoo went on to become Busan's vice mayor for economic affairs from last July until recently.Prosecutors suspect there were improprieties behind the decision to wrap up the probe after accepting Yoo's resignation from the FSC and that Cho abused his power to help Yoo avoid punishment.The former minister was summoned for questioning as a suspect regarding the allegations last Monday and Wednesday.Cho is known to have testified that the inspection into Yoo was closed after deliberation with Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, and Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption.Cho reportedly claimed that he bears only "political responsibility" for the suspension of the inspection.A court decision on Cho's warrant is expected late Thursday or early Friday.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.