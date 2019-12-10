Seoul Announces 11 Civic Representatives for New Year's Bell-Ringing Event

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul has unveiled its list of civic representatives who will participate in its upcoming New Year's bell-ringing ceremony, and Pengsoo the penguin is among them. The ultra-popular children's show character will flock together with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and ten others to ring in the year 2020.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday announced a list of eleven representatives from the public who will participate in the New Year's bell-ringing ceremony alongside Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in downtown Seoul.The city said the representatives are considered to have excelled in a wide range of areas, such as the promotion of liberty and peace, social welfare, culture, public safety, multiculturalism and international exchange.The eleven figures, selected from recommendations by the public, include Pengsoo, the wildly popular penguin character from the Educational Broadcasting System.Forensic psychologist Lee Soo-jung, who was named one of the BBC's 100 most influential women this year for introducing an anti-stalking bill, will also take part in the bell-ringing event.Others who made the list are three-time gold medal-winning bowler at this year's 100th National Sports Festival Shin Da-eun, first-generation IT venture entrepreneur Han Byeong-jun and Korea Venture Business Women's Association President Park Mi-kyung.Further invitees include Kim Dong-hyeon, legal counsel for the Seoul Advocacy Agency for Persons with Disabilities, European Union Ambassador to South Korea Michael Reiterer and Lee Ha-eun, who is representing South Korea's multicultural families.Lee Seo-yun, a volunteer interpreter at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Kang Young-gu, a Korean War veteran, and the May 18 Memorial Foundation Chairperson Lee Chul-woo will also attend.The civic representatives will join Mayor Park and other city officials in ringing the bell at Bosingak bell pavilion in central Seoul 33 times at the dawn of the New Year Wednesday.Vehicles will be prohibited from entering areas around Bosingak between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and the city government plans to extend subway and bus operations until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.