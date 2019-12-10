S. Korea's Rival Parties Clash over Electoral Reform Bill ahead of Expected Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the end of a filibuster that stretched across three days by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to block an electoral reform bill, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to put the bill to a vote as it called for a new extra session starting on Thursday.DP floor leader Lee In-young said it is the people's call to adopt the mixed-member proportional system, vowing to push ahead on Friday with passing both the electoral reform bill and prosecutorial reform legislation placed on the fast-track as well as bills linked to people's livelihoods.Under parliamentary law, a vote is to be immediately held on a bill upon the start of a new session following the cessation of a filibuster.Since the DP and minor opposition parties who agreed on the bills within the so-called "four-plus-one" framework hold a majority of parliamentary seats, they are expected to pass the electoral reform bill during the new session.The LKP, which strongly opposes the reform bills, said if the electoral reform legislation is passed by parliament, the party will file an appeal at the Constitutional Court and seek an injunction to suspend the bill from taking effect.The main opposition has already filed for an injunction to suspend National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang's introduction of the electoral reform bill during Monday's plenary session after rejecting its filibuster request.The party also filed a complaint against the speaker with the prosecution on charges of abuse of authority.