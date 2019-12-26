Cho Argues against Bribery Cover-up

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A hearing was held on Thursday to decide whether to detain former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over suspicions that the presidential office covered up allegations of bribery by a ranking official. During the proceeding, Cho denied the prosecution's claim that he abused his power as a presidential secretary two years ago.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk appeared at Seoul Eastern District Court on Thursday for a warrant hearing to determine whether he should be detained for his trial.Prosecutors accuse Cho of abusing his authority to cover up a scandal involving a high-ranking official with close ties to President Moon Jae-in.Speaking to reporters before the hearing, the former justice minister refuted the prosecution's request to arrest him.[Sound bite: Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Korean)]"I disagree with the arraignment in the warrant request by the prosecution. I will explain the situation to the judge in detail at the court today. I hope and also believe that there will be a decision completely based on legal principles. Thank you."(Reporter: Are you denying the abuse of power charge?)"... "While working as presidential civil affairs secretary two years ago, Cho learned of bribery allegations against Yoo Jae-soo, who was then a ranking member of the Financial Services Commission(FSC).Prosecutors believe that Cho suspended the top office's internal probe against Yoo, allowing him to move on to become a vice mayor of Busan, a position he held until recently.Cho and the presidential office argue that they properly exercised their authority.[Sound bite: Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Korean)]"It's the 122nd day. It has been 122 days since the initial compulsory investigation. I have endured an endless investigation coming from all sides targeting my entire family. It has been an arduous time."Before entering the court, Cho also insinuated that the prosecution's probe has been unfair, claiming that investigators have targeted his entire family for the last 122 days.Following the president's nomination of Cho as his justice minister, the prosecution began investigating him, his wife and brother regarding allegations surrounding their family business, investments and his daughter's education.Cho stepped down in October only 35 days after his appointment, failing to complete the government's signature campaign to reform the nation's prosecution.The court will announce whether to arrest Cho late Thursday or early Friday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.