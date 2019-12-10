Number of Newborns in S. Korea Drops to All-Time Low in October

Photo : YONHAP News

The total number of newborns in South Korea fell three-point-one percent on-year in October to 25-thousand-600, a record-low for the month since the government began collecting relevant data in 1981.Statistics Korea said on Thursday that it is the 43rd month in a row that the number of newborns marked a new low year-on-year.The number of newborns in the January to October period this year was 258-thousand, down seven-point-five percent from the same period last year.In 2018, South Korea's total fertility rate, the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, hit a record low of point-98, much lower than the replacement level of two-point-one to keep the population stable at 51 million.Meanwhile, the number of deaths in October reached an all-time high of 25-thousand-500, up two percent from a year earlier.The natural population increase, determined by subtracting the number of deaths from that of births, totaled 128 with an increase rate at zero, sparking concern that the country faces an imminent population decline.