Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Seoul National Cemetery began interpretation service in ten foreign languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese.Officials said on Thursday the language service is designed to assist foreign visitors to the cemetery honoring South Korean war dead, fallen patriots and national heroes.An annual average of one-thousand foreign visitors, including former Korean War veterans, pay their respects at the cemetery.Visitors can select their language of choice through the system installed at an altar in front of the cemetery's signature memorial tower.