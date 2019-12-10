S. Korea's Police Seeking Arrest Warrant for Right-Wing Pastor Over Rally Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in South Korea filed for an arrest warrant of a right-wing pastor who has been leading anti-government rallies calling for President Moon Jae-in's resignation.The Seoul Jongno Police Station said on Thursday that it asked for the arrests of Christian Council of Korea chief Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon and two others on charges of violating rally-related laws and obstructing justice.Jun, who is leading the Pan-National Alliance to Oust Moon Jae-in, and two members are accused of instigating some participants of the October third rally in Gwanghwamun Square to attack the police.Some 40 rally participants were arrested after they attacked police blocking them from marching towards the presidential office.Jun, who was questioned by authorities earlier this month, denied the accusations, claiming he had asked participants not to illegally march towards the presidential office.The police, however, believe they will be able to make their case against Jun based on video footage from the rally and testimony from those involved.