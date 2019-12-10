Seoul Expresses Regret over Moon's Interruption at Summit

South Korea has expressed regret over a Japanese official's interruption of President Moon Jae-in's remarks during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held Tuesday.
A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday the government expressed regret about the possible diplomatic faux pas to Tokyo through a diplomatic channel.
Japan is known to have said the action was not intentional and will let South Korea know how it transpired after looking into the details.
A ministry official said Japan too appears to have not been entirely comfortable with the situation and Seoul will await further explanation from Tokyo.
Earlier Tuesday during a bilateral summit in China, an official from the Japanese side abruptly shouted that all reporters leave the room while President Moon Jae-in was delivering opening remarks.
The official in question was not among those who were present during the Moon-Abe summit.