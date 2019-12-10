Seoul Expresses Regret over Moon's Interruption at Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed regret over a Japanese official's interruption of President Moon Jae-in's remarks during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held Tuesday.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday the government expressed regret about the possible diplomatic faux pas to Tokyo through a diplomatic channel.Japan is known to have said the action was not intentional and will let South Korea know how it transpired after looking into the details.A ministry official said Japan too appears to have not been entirely comfortable with the situation and Seoul will await further explanation from Tokyo.Earlier Tuesday during a bilateral summit in China, an official from the Japanese side abruptly shouted that all reporters leave the room while President Moon Jae-in was delivering opening remarks.The official in question was not among those who were present during the Moon-Abe summit.