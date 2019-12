Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday vowed to draw 20 million foreign tourists to South Korea next year.In a Facebook post, he said the country reached a new record in annual tourist numbers on Thursday, surpassing 17-point-25 million for 2019.Moon also noted the uptick in Indonesian visitors, saying that South Korea's relations with the Southeast Asian country have grown closer under his administration's New Southern Policy.The president also pointed out that Chinese tourists are number one on the visitor list, increasing 26 percent this year.Moon thanked all foreign visitors who came to South Korea, saying many have made repeat visits.He added that the country's competitiveness in tourism rose from 16 to 19 worldwide in the past three years and tourism revenue has surpassed 25 trillion won, giving a boost to the overall economy.