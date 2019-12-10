Survey Highlights Popularity of Food-Eating Programs, or Meokbang, in S. Korea

A new survey shows that meokbang, or online broadcasts where the hosts taste a variety of food, is the most favorite solo broadcast content for young South Koreans.Korean Broadcast Advertising Corporation(KOBACO) on Thursday released the results of the survey carried out on four thousand consumers aged 13 to 69 across the nation.Among the polled, men aged 13 to 29 and women aged 13 to 18 picked meokbang as their favorite solo broadcast program. More than three out of five male adolescents aged 13 to 18 responded the same.Meokbang content took up a majority of solo broadcast programs at 61 percent, while other content was related to travel, news, movies and music.Preference for online video programs was inversely proportional to age with 51-point-three percent of those aged 13 to 18 watching those programs at least five days per week. In contrast, only 12-point-one percent of those aged 60 to 69 said they did so.The survey had a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-five percentage points.