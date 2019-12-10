Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

LKP Blasts Revised Prosecution Reform Bill Proposed by 4+1 Body

Write: 2019-12-26 17:33:23Update: 2019-12-26 18:59:38

LKP Blasts Revised Prosecution Reform Bill Proposed by 4+1 Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has blasted a revised bill on prosecution reform put out by the "four-plus-one" consultation body which comprises the ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor parties and one splinter group of lawmakers.

The bill concerns setting up a separate investigation agency to probe corruption among high-ranking public officials. The revised version calls for other investigative organizations to immediately notify this agency when they come across any alleged crime by senior officials during their own investigations.

Five LKP lawmakers including the floor leader and chief policymaker held a news conference on Thursday and called this requirement the "worst toxic clause."

They said receiving such reports even from the intelligence gathering stage is unacceptable and will allow the agency absolute power to pick and choose what to investigate while uncovering irregularities committed by political rivals.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >