LKP Blasts Revised Prosecution Reform Bill Proposed by 4+1 Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has blasted a revised bill on prosecution reform put out by the "four-plus-one" consultation body which comprises the ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor parties and one splinter group of lawmakers.The bill concerns setting up a separate investigation agency to probe corruption among high-ranking public officials. The revised version calls for other investigative organizations to immediately notify this agency when they come across any alleged crime by senior officials during their own investigations.Five LKP lawmakers including the floor leader and chief policymaker held a news conference on Thursday and called this requirement the "worst toxic clause."They said receiving such reports even from the intelligence gathering stage is unacceptable and will allow the agency absolute power to pick and choose what to investigate while uncovering irregularities committed by political rivals.