Assembly to Hold Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee on Jan. 7-8

Rival parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun in the second week of January.The National Assembly’s special committee on confirmation hearings agreed on Thursday to hold a two-day hearing for Chung starting January seventh.The former Assembly speaker and six-term lawmaker was appointed to the post last Friday. Under the parliamentary act, the National Assembly is required to complete the confirmation hearing process for him within 20 days of the presidential request being made, or by January eighth.Incumbent Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is required to step down no later than January 16th in order to be qualified to run for April’s general elections as planned.The special parliamentary committee consists of 13 members, including six ruling Democratic Party members and five members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.