Seoul's NSC Stresses Trilateral Cooperation with Japan, China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Security Council(NSC) has echoed President Moon Jae-in’s will to strengthen cooperation with China and Japan.According to the presidential office, the NSC’s standing committee meeting on Thursday assessed the outcomes of Moon’s summits with the leaders of China and Japan early this week. The committee members decided to strengthen cooperation with China and Japan to help realize the agreements made during the summits.Noting a joint vision shared by Moon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outlining their common goals and a road map for cooperation over the next ten years, the NSC also vowed efforts to maintain the momentum for trilateral cooperation.As the host of the next year’s trilateral summit, the committee pledged that South Korea will make efforts so three-way cooperation will develop in a future-oriented and reciprocal manner.The meeting also pledged active assistance to realize a swift resumption of North Korea-U.S. dialogue through close communication and cooperation with neighboring countries.