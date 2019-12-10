Seoul Court Rules in Favor of Victims of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s appellate court has turned down a lower court ruling and called for negotiations between the South Korean government and several victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery in an indemnity suit over a deal with Japan in 2015.Seoul High Court made the ruling on Thursday, saying the government should humbly accept that the 2015 agreement runs counter to the principle of prioritizing victims and inflicted mental distress on the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.The court also said that the government-to-government deal cannot be a fundamental solution to the issue, urging the South Korean government to continue efforts at home and abroad to restore the victims’ dignity and honor.A total of nine South Korean victims filed the indemnity suit against the South Korean government earlier, but in August of last year, a lower court ruled in favor of the government, saying there was no illegality behind the 2015 deal.The high court's verdict was made a day before the South Korean Constitutional Court is also set to rule on the unconstitutionality of the 2015 deal based on a petition filed by victims.