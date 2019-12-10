Arrest Warrant Rejected for Former Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who is accused of abuse of authority and obstruction of duty.The Seoul Eastern District Court turned down the prosecution's request for a writ for Cho at around 1 a.m. Friday, saying that the charges have been supported but there is no concern the suspect will flee or destroy evidence.Earlier this week, prosecutors sought a pretrial detention warrant for Cho over his alleged role in cutting short a top office inspection into former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo, who was indicted and detained for accepting bribes worth about 50 million won.Judge Kwon Deok-jin said that although the charges have been supported and the nature of the offense is not good, it is hard to acknowledge that the gravity of the offense warrants Cho's arrest.Kwon said this was due to a consideration of the suspect's testimony and attitude during the hearing and the fact that his spouse is currently under arrest and on trial for a different case.The judge, however, said that the suspect caused regression to the rule of law and impaired the impartial exercise of national functions by abusing his authority to suspend the inspection into Yoo.