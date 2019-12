Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment slightly worsened from a month earlier in December but remained positive for a second consecutive month.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the composite consumer sentiment index came to 100-point-four in the month, down from 100-point-nine in November.The index remained above 100 for a second straight month after exceeding the benchmark figure for the first time in seven months since May.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.The central bank said the index slightly dropped this month as consumers' outlook on their future living conditions and household income worsened. Both inched down by one point respectively from a month earlier.