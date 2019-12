Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to hold a plenary session on Friday and vote on a contentious electoral reform bill.The fast-tracked bill was introduced on Monday at a recent extraordinary parliamentary session but was blocked by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) filibuster, which lasted for about 50 hours.As the filibuster has now ceased, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor opposition parties are expected to convene a plenary assembly session on Friday to pass the election bill despite continued opposition by the LKP.When the plenary session is held, the DP-led coalition is likely to introduce another fast-tracked reform bill that would set up an independent investigative body to probe corruption of high-ranking public officials.