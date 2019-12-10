NHK Sends Erroneous Report on N. Korean Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid heightened tensions over a possible provocation by North Korea, Japan's public broadcaster NHK mistakenly issued a report that the regime had launched a missile.NHK issued the alert at 12:22 a.m. Friday, warning that a North Korean missile appeared to have fallen into the sea two-thousand kilometers east of Hokkaido.The broadcaster retracted it minutes later and apologized, saying that a practice text was posted on its website by accident.The false alert reportedly used language similar to what was used after the September 2017 launch of an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Japan in a test demonstrating North Korea’s ability to hit U.S. forces in Guam.Meanwhile, China's state-run Xinhua News said that the Pentagon confirmed after NHK's false alarm that no missile had been launched from North Korea.A Pentagon official reportedly told Xinhua that the Pentagon is not tracking a launch of any type.