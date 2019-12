Photo : YONHAP News

An event to welcome the first sunrise of 2020 will take place at Namsan Park in central Seoul.Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Friday that it is inviting the public to take part in the event starting at 7:00 a.m. next Wednesday to wish for good health and well-being in the upcoming "Year of the Rat" at Namsan's Palgak Square.Between 7:00 a.m. and the expected sunrise at 7:46 a.m., there will be traditional Korean music performances featuring the musical storytelling of pansori and various percussion instruments.City bus services will start at 5:30 a.m. for visitors to the park.