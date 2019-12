Photo : YONHAP News

A court hearing to determine whether to detain Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi will be held next Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., according to the Seoul Central District Court on Friday.Prosecutors earlier requested an arrest warrant for Song on charges of election law violations.The prosecution suspects that Song tipped off a presidential official regarding bribery allegations involving aides of former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in October 2017.Prosecutors also believe Song discussed election pledges with presidential officials to help Song Cheol-ho win Ulsan's mayoral election in June 2018 in violation of laws prohibiting public officials from meddling in elections.Song is a member of the ruling Democratic Party and a longtime friend of President Moon Jae-in.