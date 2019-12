Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military is continuing surveillance of the Korean Peninsula, although the Christmas holiday passed without a provocation by North Korea.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Friday, a U.S. Navy P-3C plane flew over South Korea at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.The patrol plane appears to have conducted a mission to check for any signs that North Korea is preparing a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.It is the latest in a series of recent flyovers by the U.S. military as it significantly enhances surveillance of and around the Korean Peninsula.On Thursday, two RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft and an E-8C Joint Stars craft were spotted near or over the peninsula. The U.S. also flew four surveillance planes around the peninsula between Tuesday and Wednesday, Christmas Day.