S. Korea Conducts Defensive Exercise Near Dokdo Islets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea conducted a military exercise to defend the country's easternmost Dokdo islets, the first of such drills in four months.A Defense Ministry official said the Navy carried out a simulated command post exercise on Friday morning due to inclement weather conditions.During the previous exercise held for two days in August, the Navy mobilized around ten vessels, the Air Force flew ten aircraft including F-15 fighters and the Army deployed special force operators.The exercise comes after Seoul suspended termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Tokyo amid a months-long trade row apparently sparked by colonial-era grievances.The two sides have been making efforts to improve ties by holding a series of high-level talks, including this week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Japan has persistently laid claim to the South Korean rocky islets.