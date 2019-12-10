N. Korean State Media Reports on Space Development Spark Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A series of reports on global trends in space development has appeared in North Korean state-run media as the regime’s year-end deadline for the U.S. to show more flexibility in denuclearization talks fast approaches. The reports are raising speculation that North Korea may conduct missile provocations in or close to the new year under the guise of satellite launches.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, on Friday carried an article about a Russian weather observatory satellite, Electro-L 3, launched earlier this week.The paper ran a similar article on Wednesday about satellite launches by China, India and Egypt, saying space development for peaceful purposes and common prosperity is continuing around the globe.The report said that space development has become a domain for international competition that involves not only a few advanced countries, but also many others.It added that many states are actively investing in their space programs and could benefit greatly by developing such programs and related technology.Last week, the newspaper also covered the recent launch of two navigation satellites by China.Though North Korean state media has reported satellite launches by other countries in the past, the recent reports draw attention as they come amid stalled denuclearization talks between the North and the United States.Pyongyang has threatened an unspecified "new way" should the U.S. not adjust its position and offer greater concessions to the North by year's end.There is speculation that the regime may test an intercontinental ballistic missile or a rocket-mounted satellite should a breakthrough with the U.S. fail to occur by the North's self-imposed deadline.North Korea claimed in the past that it has a right to "peaceful space development" after launching a long-range rocket carrying what it said was a satellite.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.