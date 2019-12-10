Constitutional Court Rejects Petition on 'Comfort Women' Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Constitutional Court has turned down an appeal submitted by the country's victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery for it to review the constitutionality of a settlement deal struck between Seoul and Tokyo in 2015.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by a group of Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and bereaved relatives who claim that the previous Park Geun-hye administration's controversial deal with Japan to settle the issue is unconstitutional.The nine-member bench said the 2015 deal was a political agreement and therefore not subject to the Constitutional Court's review.On December 28, 2015, the Park administration struck an agreement with Tokyo to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the so-called "comfort women" issue.Along with an apology from Japan, the deal called for South Korea's establishment of a foundation to support the surviving victims with Tokyo contributing one billion yen or roughly ten billion won.Many of the victims were not satisfied, however, saying they were not taken into consideration during the negotiations.The victims said they want Japan's formal apology specifically addressed to them, as well as direct compensation from the Japanese government.In March 2016, 29 Korean victims and 12 family members of deceased victims filed a complaint with the court, claiming the deal violates their right of ownership, right to know and right to diplomatic protection as they are seeking legal responsibility from Japan.While the liberal Moon Jae-in government dismissed the deal as "seriously flawed" and disbanded the foundation last year, the Foreign Ministry last year asked the Constitutional Court to turn down the petition.The ministry argued the 2015 deal is not subject to the court's review since it is merely a diplomatic agreement, not a legally enforceable treaty.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.