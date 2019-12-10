Parliamentary Standoff Continues over Controversial Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party lawmakers are in a standoff at the parliament over a controversial bill aimed at revising the nation's election rules.During Friday’s parliamentary plenary session, a coalition of the ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties are seeking to approve the revision.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers, however, attempted to physically block Speaker Moon Hee-sang from taking his seat, leading to physical scuffles.The speaker eventually took his seat, however.The revision calls for adopting mixed member proportional representation ahead of the general election set for April of next year.The proposed electoral system would allow minor parties to win additional seats if they receive more party ballots than their district candidates' individual victories.The main opposition says the ruling party supports the minor parties' call for the revision only in a bid to gain their votes for the creation of a new state anti-corruption investigator.The LKP staged a series of filibuster speeches from Monday to Wednesday, seeking to block the passage of the election law revision. The fast-tracked bill, however, was put to a vote on Thursday as parliamentary regulations dictate lawmakers cast ballots on a filibustered bill in the following parliamentary session.