Big Bang Members Named Among 50 Art Collectors to Watch

Write: 2019-12-27 16:49:00Update: 2019-12-27 17:57:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Boy band Big Bang members G-Dragon and T.O.P are named on the list of '50 Art Collectors to Watch' chosen by U.S. ARTnews magazine.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews each year consults expert sources such as dealers, curators, auction house specialists and other art-world players to rank the top 200 collectors around the world. 

It also separately rounds up the 50 most promising and up-and-coming collectors and the two K-pop stars made this year’s list as the only Koreans. They are both listed for contemporary art. 

The two have been art collectors for years 

G-Dragon in 2015 held a collaborative art exhibition with other artists at the Seoul Museum of Art.

T.O.P served as a curator during a special Sotheby charity auction held in Hong Kong in 2016. He has previously said that he spends over 95 percent of his income buying works by renowned artists such as Andy Warhol and Korean painter Kim Whan-ki.
