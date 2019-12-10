Menu Content

Top Office Calls Warrant Request for Ex-Minister Unreasonable

Write: 2019-12-27 17:14:09Update: 2019-12-27 17:59:19

The presidential office has responded to a court’s rejection of a detention warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk by criticizing the prosecution’s warrant request as unreasonable.

Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a briefing Friday that the top office respects the court's decision.

She said the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs has stated several times that it carried out routine duties in accordance with political judgments and decisions in absence of its own investigatory authority.

Noting that the prosecution cited abuse of power in its warrant request, Ko expressed hope that the legal scope of the presidential office's authority can be clarified through a final court ruling. 

Earlier this week, prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for Cho, who formerly served as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, over his suspected role in ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving former Busan vice mayor Yoo Jae-soo.
