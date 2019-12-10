Victims of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Regret S. Korean Constitutional Court's Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery have expressed regret over the South Korean Constitutional Court’s dismissal of their petition to review a controversial 2015 settlement deal between Seoul and Tokyo.Lawyer Lee Dong-joon, who represents the victims who filed the petition with the Constitutional Court, said on Friday that the court’s decision missed an opportunity to console the victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery.Earlier in the day, the nine-member bench decided not to deliberate the petition, saying the agreement made under the former Park Geun-hye administration does not amount to a legally-binding treaty and thus cannot encroach on basic public rights.In March 2016, 29 Korean victims and 12 family members of deceased victims asked the court to deliberate the constitutionality of the 2015 deal, claiming it violates their right of ownership, right to know and right to diplomatic protection as they are seeking legal responsibility from Japan.