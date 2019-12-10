DP-Minor Coalition Pushes Ahead to Pass Fast-Tracked Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A coalition of the ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties pushed ahead to approve a controversial revision to the nation's election rules.During Friday’s parliamentary plenary session, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers tried to block Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang from taking the podium to prevent the passage of the fast-tracked legislation.With several LKP lawmakers wrangling to stop the speaker and others protesting in front of him, Moon put the bill to a vote for lawmakers to pass the revision.The bill passed with a vote of 156 for, ten against and one abstention.The revision calls for adopting mixed member proportional representation ahead of the general election set for April of next year, allowing minor parties to win additional seats in the event they receive more party ballots than their district candidates' individual victories.The main opposition says the ruling party supports the minor parties' call for the revision only in a bid to gain their votes for the creation of a new state anti-corruption investigator.The LKP staged a series of filibuster speeches from Monday to Wednesday, seeking to block the passage of the election law revision. The fast-tracked bill, however, was sent to the plenary session on Thursday as parliamentary regulations dictate lawmakers cast ballots on a filibustered bill in the following parliamentary session.