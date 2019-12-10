Foreign Ministry Vows to Work Toward Restoring Honor of Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the government will continue efforts to restore the honor and dignity of Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and to heal their wounds.The statement comes after the Constitutional Court on Friday turned down a petition filed by the victims to review the constitutionality of a disputed 2015 agreement struck between Seoul and Tokyo to settle the sex slavery issue once and for all.The court said the 2015 deal was a political agreement and therefore not subject to the court's review, adding that the various assessments of the deal fall in the realm of politics.Following the ruling, a Foreign Ministry official said the ministry respects the court decision.The ministry in June last year submitted an opinion asking the Constitutional Court to turn down the petition.In the letter, the ministry said a court review is to determine whether the public's basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution were violated by state power, but the 2015 deal is a diplomatic and political agreement and not a legally binding treaty, thereby not subject to a constitutional appeal.