LKP Plans to Create Affiliate Party to Take Advantage of Electoral Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has immediately geared up its efforts to create a satellite political party after the ruling party and other opposition parties passed a contentious revision to the nation’s election rules.Reportedly, working-level preparations are nearly complete and the party can be registered as soon as the LKP leadership decides.Earlier on Friday, a coalition of the Democratic Party and minor opposition parties voted for the electoral revision amid strong protests from the LKP.The revision calls for adopting mixed member proportional representation ahead of the general election set for April of next year, allowing minor parties to win additional seats in the event they receive more party ballots than their district candidates' individual victories.While announcing a plan to create a satellite party earlier, the LKP vowed to prove the electoral revision a mistake by winning many parliamentary seats through its affiliate party.The LKP's supplementary entity is expected to launch as early as mid-January.