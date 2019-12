Photo : YONHAP News

NHK has apologized for a false report that North Korea carried out another missile test-launch on Friday.The Japanese public broadcaster posted a breaking news alert on its website just past Thursday midnight that briefly stated a North Korean missile was believed to have landed in the sea around two kilometers east off Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo.Later, however, the broadcaster admitted that the report was written only for practice and apologized for the mistake to its viewers and the Japanese public. The broadcaster added that it was looking into what happened.According to China’s Xinhua News Agency, the U.S. Defense Department confirmed that there was no new missile launch by the North.Kyodo News said that NHK issued a similar inaccurate report about a North Korean missile launch in January of last year.