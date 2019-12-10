Menu Content

Japan's FM: Resolving Conflicts with Seoul Requires More than a Single Summit

Write: 2019-12-27 19:18:12Update: 2019-12-27 20:13:55

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says a Seoul-Tokyo summit early this week will not immediately resolve all pending issues between the two countries. 

He made the remark in a press conference on Friday, while assessing the outcomes of the Tuesday summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China, their first summit in 15 months. 

Motegi said it would be difficult to say that a single summit had fully improved bilateral ties. 

However, he noted that it was still meaningful that the two leaders sat face to face for the first time in a long while and affirmed their will to cooperate on security issues. 

Regarding the current tension over Japan’s wartime forced labor issue, the minister reiterated Japan’s stance that South Korea is responsible for the tensions and that Tokyo will call on Seoul to offer solutions through continuous discussions between diplomatic officials.
