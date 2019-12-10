Abe Expresses Hope to Meet Moon More Often

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he would like to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in more often.According to Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper Saturday, Abe discussed his relations with the South Korean president during an interview with TV Tokyo recorded on Friday.Abe was also cited as describing the South Korean leader as a gentleman soft in his speech and behavior.Abe's latest remarks come three days after his summit meeting with Moon held in China on Tuesday on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Beijing.His words are seen as expressing the will to continue the momentum from the China summit where the two leaders agreed to work toward resolving pending bilateral issues through dialogue.Major media outlets in Japan said the summit, which was the first in 15 months, failed to produce concrete outcome but the agreement to resolve issues through dialogue was an achievement in itself.