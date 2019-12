Photo : YONHAP News

The Pyeongchang Trout Festival, in its 13th year, opened on Saturday in the Odae Stream area in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.This year, the leading winter festival in South Korea has ice fishing holes, snow sleigh sites, rest areas and eateries on a 90-thousand square meter venue for visitors to enjoy.Other hands-on and cultural programs and traditional games will also be available.Thanks to lower temperatures in recent days, ice has frozen to over 20 centimeters deep at the trout fishing site, brushing away any safety concerns for the anglers.Preparations are completed with the fish released and safety nets and tents installed.This year, an indoor fishing spot for children has been expanded and an exclusive angling site for foreign tourists is newly introduced.