Photo : YONHAP News

The Canadian pro baseball team Toronto Blue Jays has officially welcomed its newest member, South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin.In a tweet on Friday, the team announced that it has signed Ryu to a four-year contract, noting the 32-year-old led the Majors with a two-point-32 earned run average(ERA) in 2019. It then added, "welcome to our family."The team also posted a photo of Ryu donning the uniform, with his name in Korean shown in the background.Blue Jays which is based in Toronto, Ontario did not disclose the 80 million dollar contract with Ryu but that figure has been exposed through Canadian and U.S. media.Ryu held an introductory press conference marking his entry into the team on Friday local time.