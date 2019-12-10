N. Korean Leader Holds Top Party Meeting Ahead of Year-end Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly convened a meeting of top ruling party officials to discuss important policy issues ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North for the United States.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Kim presided over the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee in Pyongyang the previous day.The KCNA said Kim guided the meeting to discuss "important matters arising in the party building and activities, and in the building of the state and national defense."The report added that the "immediate orientation of the struggle of the party and the state, and important policy issues for a new victory in the North's revolution under the present situation were brought up as agendas of the plenary meeting."It did not provide further details of the meeting, but added the meeting will be continued.Earlier this month, North Korea said it would hold a plenary session of its ruling party later this month to discuss and decide on "crucial" issues and the "changed situation at home and abroad."