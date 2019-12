Photo : KBS News

A filibuster launched by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to block a bill to create a new anti-corruption investigative agency has ended at midnight Saturday as the current parliamentary assembly session expires.The relay of speeches by 13 rival party lawmakers ended 26 hours after LKP lawmaker Kim Jae-kyung took the podium to start the filibuster on Friday night.LKP lawmakers strongly criticized the bill, claiming that the proposed agency can abuse its power to selectively launch investigations in accordance with the will of the president and the top office.But ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties dismissed the criticism, stressed the need to check the excessively powerful prosecution.The DP plans to hold a new parliamentary session on Monday to pass the bill.