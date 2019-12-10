Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Ex-Presidential Secretary Questioned over Top Office's Alleged Intervention in Elections

Write: 2019-12-29 13:33:22Update: 2019-12-29 14:19:54

Ex-Presidential Secretary Questioned over Top Office's Alleged Intervention in Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A former presidential secretary has been summoned for questioning by the prosecution in a widening probe into the top office's alleged intervention in local elections.
 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said they questioned former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo on Saturday.
 
Baek appeared for questioning on Saturday morning and returned home at around 9 p.m.
 
The prosecution reportedly grilled Baek on how he received a tip-off regarding corruption allegations involving the aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in 2017.
 
The presidential office said earlier that Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi gave the tip-off to a former presidential official, who then reported it to Baek. The top office said Baek shared the tip-off with Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption.
 
Baek said in a statement that he duly delivered the tip-off to the local police according to related regulations, dismissing speculations that the top office ordered the police probe into the mayor's aides.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >