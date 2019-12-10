Ex-Presidential Secretary Questioned over Top Office's Alleged Intervention in Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A former presidential secretary has been summoned for questioning by the prosecution in a widening probe into the top office's alleged intervention in local elections.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said they questioned former presidential secretary for civil affairs Baek Won-woo on Saturday.Baek appeared for questioning on Saturday morning and returned home at around 9 p.m.The prosecution reportedly grilled Baek on how he received a tip-off regarding corruption allegations involving the aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in 2017.The presidential office said earlier that Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi gave the tip-off to a former presidential official, who then reported it to Baek. The top office said Baek shared the tip-off with Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption.Baek said in a statement that he duly delivered the tip-off to the local police according to related regulations, dismissing speculations that the top office ordered the police probe into the mayor's aides.