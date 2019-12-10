Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Japanese Travelers to S. Korea Still Outpacing S. Korean Visitors to Japan

Write: 2019-12-29 14:06:55Update: 2019-12-29 14:21:01

Japanese Travelers to S. Korea Still Outpacing S. Korean Visitors to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of Japanese tourists visiting South Korea topped that of South Korean visitors to Japan in August after Japan imposed export curbs on South Korea in July.
 
According to the data by the tourism promotion agencies of the two nations on Sunday, over 329-thousand Japanese tourists visited South Korea in August, while some 308-thousand South Koreans traveled to Japan.
 
It marked the first time in about five years since June 2014 that the number of Japanese visiting the neighboring country outpaced that of South Korean travelers to Japan.
 
The trend continued throughout November, when the number of South Koreans visiting Japan reached 205-thousand, far below the number of Japanese visitors, which came to 258-thousand.
 
The number of South Koreans visiting Japan is falling at a steep pace, down 48 percent on-year in August, 58-point-one percent in September and over 65 percent on-year both in October and November.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >