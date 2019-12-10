Japanese Travelers to S. Korea Still Outpacing S. Korean Visitors to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of Japanese tourists visiting South Korea topped that of South Korean visitors to Japan in August after Japan imposed export curbs on South Korea in July.According to the data by the tourism promotion agencies of the two nations on Sunday, over 329-thousand Japanese tourists visited South Korea in August, while some 308-thousand South Koreans traveled to Japan.It marked the first time in about five years since June 2014 that the number of Japanese visiting the neighboring country outpaced that of South Korean travelers to Japan.The trend continued throughout November, when the number of South Koreans visiting Japan reached 205-thousand, far below the number of Japanese visitors, which came to 258-thousand.The number of South Koreans visiting Japan is falling at a steep pace, down 48 percent on-year in August, 58-point-one percent in September and over 65 percent on-year both in October and November.