Photo : YONHAP News

The annual number of audiences at South Korean movie theaters surpassed 220 million to hit a record high this year.According to data by the Korean Film Council on Sunday, the cumulative number of viewers from January first to December 28th came to 224-point-63 million.If the pace continues into the end of the year, the annual number is expected to surpass 226 million this year, exceeding the current record of 219-point-87 million set in 2017.The annual number topped the 200 million mark for the first time in 2013 and has remained above 210 million but below 220 million for six straight years.This year's growth is attributed to five mega-hit films that each drew over ten million viewers, such as "Extreme Job," "Avengers: Endgame," "Frozen 2," "Aladdin," and "Parasite."