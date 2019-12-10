Kim Jong-un Discusses Measures to Ensure Sovereignty, Security in Key NK Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid tension ahead of his self-imposed end-of-year deadline, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly discussed measures to ensure the country's sovereignty and security at a meeting of top party officials on Sunday.The North's state media including the Rodong Sinmun said on Monday that Kim presided over the second-day of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea a day earlier.The reports from Pyongyang said that Kim emphasized the need to take "positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country" as required by the present situation, and indicated duties in the fields of foreign affairs, the munitions industry and the armed forces.Kim reportedly stressed the need to strengthen the struggle against anti-socialism and to tighten moral discipline across the whole of society.The media said that the plenum will continue, hinting that it may go into a third day today.