Vote Expected on Anti-Corruption Investigation Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to hold a plenary session on Monday to vote on a controversial bill that would create an independent anti-corruption investigative body.Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young notified fellow party lawmakers by text message that the bill will be put to vote when the plenary session convenes at 6 p.m. Monday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) blocked the passage of the bill in the previous extraordinary parliamentary session using a filibuster, which lasted for about 27 hours. The session ended at midnight Saturday and a new session was called for Monday.Ahead of the parliamentary vote on the contentious bill, Rep. Kwon Eun-hee of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party proposed a revision to the bill. This revision, if accepted, would not grant the proposed body the power to indict but would require the body to only investigate bribery and corruption allegations.Some of the LKP lawmakers are reportedly supportive of the revision and attention is being given to whether the main opposition party will take part in the vote.